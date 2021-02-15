Indians finalize Billy Hamilton’s minor league contract

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Billy Hamilton smiles as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago. Hamilton has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday night, Feb. 11. Hamilton will also receive an invitation to training camp, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can't be finalized until medical tests are completed. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) AP

Billy Hamilton has joined the Indians' cluttered outfield competition.

The free agent finalized his contract on Monday with Cleveland, which will give Hamilton a chance to win a roster spot during training camp in Arizona. Hamilton agreed to terms on a minor league deal last week with an invitation to big league spring training, and the contract was completed after he completed medical tests.

Hamilton, who spent last season with the Cubs and Mets, gives the Indians another option as they try to fix an outfield that hasn't produced much in recent seasons. The 30-year-old Hamilton has 305 career steals over eight seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City, Atlanta, Chicago and New York.

Hamilton had his best years with the Reds from 2013-18. He stole at least 56 bases over a four-year span.

The Indians this month signed free agent Eddie Rosario to an $8 million, one-year deal, and he projects to get one of their three starting outfield jobs. The other two seem up for grabs along with a backup spot.

Hamilton is a career .241 hitter with 101 doubles, 36 triples, 22 home runs and 178 RBIs.