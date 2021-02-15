Boston College fires coach Jim Christian, with team at 3-13

Boston College head coach Jim Christian questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) AP

Boston College fired basketball coach Jim Christian on Monday with three weeks left in his seventh season.

The Eagles are 3-13 this season with just one win in 10 Atlantic Coast Conference games.

Assistant Scott Spinelli will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

“I know that Jim gave everything that he had into leading our program and mentoring our student-athletes,” said athletic director Pat Kraft, who inherited Christian from his predecessors. “Ultimately, the program is not headed in the right direction and though I hesitate to make a midseason coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward."

Under Christian, the Eagles were 78-132 and 26-94 in the ACC.