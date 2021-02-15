Purdue looks for home win vs Michigan State

Michigan State (10-8, 4-8) vs. Purdue (13-8, 8-6)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks for its fifth straight win over Michigan State at Mackey Arena. The last victory for the Spartans at Purdue was a 94-79 win on Feb. 20, 2014.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Purdue's Trevion Williams has averaged 15.8 points and 9.6 rebounds while Brandon Newman has put up 9.5 points. For the Spartans, Aaron Henry has averaged 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while Joey Hauser has put up 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Henry has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has accounted for 32 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Purdue is a sterling 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or less. The Boilermakers are 4-8 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

COLD SPELL: Michigan State has lost its last three road games, scoring 59 points, while allowing 76.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue is rated second among Big Ten teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Boilermakers have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game and 13.8 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25