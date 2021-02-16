Ottawa visits Toronto following overtime win

Ottawa Senators (4-12-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (11-3-2, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host Ottawa after the Senators took down Toronto 6-5 in overtime.

The Maple Leafs are 11-3-2 against the rest of their division. Toronto is second in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 13.

The Senators are 4-12-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Nhl. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 25 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 16 assists and has 23 points this season. Morgan Rielly has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with six total assists and has 9 points. Evgenii Dadonov has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (undisclosed).