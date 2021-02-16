McDavid and Edmonton take on Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets (9-5-1, third in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-8-0, fourth in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Winnipeg. He's first in the NHL with 30 points, scoring nine goals and recording 21 assists.

The Oilers are 9-8-0 against opponents from the North Division. Edmonton ranks sixth in the Nhl averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by McDavid with nine.

The Jets are 9-5-1 against North Division teams. Winnipeg ranks seventh in the Nhl averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Nikolaj Ehlers with 10.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 21 assists and has 30 points this season. Leon Draisaitl has five goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Ehlers leads the Jets with 10 goals and has 17 points. Mark Scheifele has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Zack Kassian: out (upper body).

Jets: Pierre-Luc Dubois: out (lower body).