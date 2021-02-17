Boston faces New Jersey, aims for 5th straight home win

New Jersey Devils (5-3-2, sixth in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-2, first in the East Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts New Jersey trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

Boston finished 44-14-12 overall and 14-6-3 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Bruins averaged 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists per game last season.

New Jersey finished 28-29-12 overall and 9-10-2 in division games in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Devils recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .901 save percentage.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, New Jersey won 2-1.

INJURIES: Bruins: Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Ryan Murray: day to day (illness), Nikita Gusev: out (covid protocol), Travis Zajac: out (covid protocol).