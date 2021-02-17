Buffalo takes on Washington on 3-game skid

Buffalo Sabres (4-6-2, eighth in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (7-4-3, fourth in the East Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo is looking to end its three-game skid with a win over Washington.

The Capitals are 7-4-3 against East Division opponents. Washington is seventh in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom with 0.9.

The Sabres are 4-6-2 against division opponents. Buffalo averages only 2.5 penalties per game, the least in the league. Brandon Davidson leads them averaging 1.0.

In their last meeting on Jan. 24, Buffalo won 4-3. Colin Miller recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Backstrom leads the Capitals with seven goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 19 points. John Carlson has 9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Victor Olofsson leads the Sabres with five goals and has 11 points. Jack Eichel has six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

Sabres: Dylan Cozens: out (covid protocol), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (health and safety protocols), Curtis Lazar: out (covid protocol).