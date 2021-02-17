Morris, Held, Bekelja each score 20-plus for DePaul women

Xavier guard Nia Clark tries to block the shot of DePaul's Lexi Held during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) AP

Lexi Held scored 25 points, Sonya Morris added 22 points and Dee Bekelja had 20 as No. 19 DePaul beat Xavier 83-75 on Wednesday in the Musketeers' first game since Jan. 23.

DePaul led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but Xavier got within 65-62 early in the fourth quarter. The Blue Demons answered with a 7-2 run, with four points from Morris, to rebuild a two-possession lead they would hold the rest of the way despite only making one field goal in the final four minutes.

Held also had six assists and five steals, Morris had six rebounds and seven assists and Bekelja grabbed six rebounds for DePaul (13-4, 10-2 Big East Conference). Morris reached 1,000 career points on a layup in the fourth quarter.

DePaul struggled from the field, making just 38.3% of its shots, but it attempted 20 more field goals after forcing Xavier into 29 turnovers.

Kae Satterfield had 16 points and seven rebounds for Xavier (4-6, 1-5), and Ariana Gray added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Musketeers only played two games in January — with losses to Creighton and Seton Hall.