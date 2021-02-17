Beal hits late free throws, Wizards edge Nuggets 130-120

Sports

WASHINGTON

Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left to give the Washington Wizards their third straight victory, 130-128 over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Davis Bertans had career highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points, Beal finished with 25 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists Washington has won three straight for the first time since December 1-5, 2018.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic scored 33 points. Murray scored Denver’s final 11 points, with his 3-pointer tying it at 128 with 2.1 seconds left.

Coming off a loss at Boston on Tuesday night, Denver allowed its highest points total of the season.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: F Paul Millsap missed his second straight game because of a strained left knee. Coach Michael Malone said he hasn’t gotten “a real clear picture” of how long Millsap will be out. … G Gary Harris returned after missing seven games with a strained left abductor. … F Monte Morris, who missed Tuesday night’s game at Boston with a strained right shoulder also returned.

Wizards: G Ish Smith will miss six to eight weeks with a right quadriceps injury. “That’s a big chunk of the season,” coach Scott Brooks said. ... Westbrook was assessed a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Charlotte on Friday night

Wizards: At Portland on Saturday night.

