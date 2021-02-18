LaVine and Chicago visit Embiid and the 76ers

Chicago Bulls (12-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (19-10, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Zach LaVine meet when Philadelphia faces Chicago. Embiid is fourth in the NBA averaging 29.7 points per game and LaVine is sixth in the league averaging 28.5 points per game.

The 76ers are 15-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 19-8 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Bulls are 7-7 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 38% from deep. LaVine paces the Bulls shooting 43.7% from 3-point range.

The 76ers and Bulls square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Green leads the 76ers with 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 8.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris is shooting 50.9% and averaging 22 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Coby White leads the Bulls averaging 5.4 assists while scoring 15.4 points per game. LaVine is averaging 31 points and six rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 47.2% shooting.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 44 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (illness), Shake Milton: out (ankle).

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).