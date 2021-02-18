UCSB looks to extend streak vs CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (14-7, 10-4) vs. UC Santa Barbara (14-3, 10-2)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its 11th straight conference win against Cal State Bakersfield. UC Santa Barbara's last Big West loss came against the UC Irvine Anteaters 73-69 on Dec. 28, 2020. Cal State Bakersfield won 65-50 at home against UC San Diego in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: UC Santa Barbara has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JaQuori McLaughlin, Amadou Sow, Ajare Sanni and Devearl Ramsey have combined to account for 59 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Gauchos points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: McLaughlin has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Gauchos are 11-0 when holding opponents to 44.3 percent or worse from the field, and 3-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Roadrunners are 8-0 when turning the ball over 11 times or fewer and 6-7 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK STATS: UC Santa Barbara has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 56.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.9 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

