Los Angeles and Miami to meet in cross-conference game

Miami Heat (12-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (22-8, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in non-conference play.

The Lakers are 9-5 in home games. Los Angeles is second in the NBA allowing just 105.9 points per game while holding opponents to 45% shooting.

The Heat are 5-10 in road games. Miami averages 42.3 rebounds per game and is 3-14 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: James leads the Lakers with 7.9 assists and scores 25.9 points per game. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 70.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Butler leads the Heat averaging 7.7 assists while scoring 19.1 points per game. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 111.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.5% shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 109.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 44.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Dennis Schroder: out (health protocols), Anthony Davis: out (achilles), Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee).

Heat: Chris Silva: out (hip), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Goran Dragic: out (ankle), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).