Luna Rossa beats Team UK in Prada Cup final

Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th match for the America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Ineos Team UK in two races Sunday to seal a 7-1 win in the best-of-13 race challengers series final.

Luna Rossa came into the fourth day of the final series with a 5-1 lead and won the first race of the day by 1 minute, 45 seconds to move to 6-1 and match point.

Thriving in light winds, it controlled and comfortably won the second race by 45 seconds to clinch the series and set up a showdown with Team New Zealand in the Cup match which begins on March 6.