Camper to Stormo with .2 left lifts Siena over Niagara 68-66

Manny Camper fed Jackson Stormo for the winning basket with 0.2 seconds to play and Siena defeated Niagara 68-66 on Sunday.

The Purple Eagles, who had a two-point win over the Saints on Saturday, tied with 22.3 seconds left when Marcus Hammond hit a 3-pointer from the corner. Niagara had missed a pair of free throws but on the second Justin Roberts tipped the ball out to Hammond for his only points of the game.

Campo had 18 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists for Siena (9-3, 9-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Stormo added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jalen Pickett had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Kobi Nwandu had 15 points and three blocks for the Purple Eagles (8-10, 7-9). Jordan Cintron added 14 points. Roberts had 11 points.

Marcus Hammond, who was second on the Purple Eagles in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

The Saints, who hadn't played in 20 days until this weekend, evened the season series against the Purple Eagles with the win. Niagara defeated Siena 64-62 on Saturday.

