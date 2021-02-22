Edmonton puts road win streak on the line against Vancouver

Edmonton Oilers (12-8-0, second in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-12-2, fifth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits Vancouver aiming to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Canucks have gone 8-12-2 against division opponents. Vancouver leads the league shooting 31.6 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Oilers are 12-8-0 in division matchups. Edmonton is fifth in the league averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.2.

In their last meeting on Jan. 14, Edmonton won 5-2. McDavid recorded three goals for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olli Juolevi leads the Canucks with a plus-three in 14 games this season. Brock Boeser has four goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-13 in 20 games this season. McDavid has five goals and 15 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Oilers: Zack Kassian: out (upper body), William Lagesson: out (upper body).