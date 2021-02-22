Sports

Memphis men’s basketball resumes practice after COVID pause

The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

The University of Memphis's men’s basketball team has resumed practice after a 10-day pause due to positive coronavirus tests within the program.

The Tigers (12-6, 8-3 American Athletic) have not played since Feb. 6 and had four games postponed after that. The team resumed practice on Saturday in accordance with the league's medical advisory group after COVID-19 test results were negative.

Memphis is scheduled to host Tulane University (9-9, 4-9) on Wednesday.

