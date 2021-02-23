Arizona hosts Anaheim after Dvorak’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (6-10-3, eighth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (8-7-3, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit Arizona after Christian Dvorak scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-3 win against the Ducks.

The Coyotes are 8-7-3 against West Division opponents. Arizona has converted on 20.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 14 power-play goals.

The Ducks are 6-10-3 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is last in the NHL averaging just 5 points per game. Maxime Comtois leads them with 11 total points.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with nine assists and has 16 points this season. Clayton Keller has 9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Comtois has 11 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling four assists for the Ducks. Jakob Silfverberg has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: out (lower body).