Belmont looks to extend streak vs Morehead St.

Belmont (24-2, 18-1) vs. Morehead State (19-7, 16-3)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Morehead State. Belmont has won by an average of 16 points in its last nine wins over the Eagles. Morehead State's last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 78-77 win.

STEPPING UP: Morehead State's Johni Broome has averaged 13 points and 8.5 rebounds while Devon Cooper has put up 11.5 points and five rebounds. For the Bruins, Grayson Murphy has averaged 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Luke Smith has put up 12.3 points and 2.2 steals.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 33.3 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last five games. He's also made 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Belmont's Smith has attempted 169 3-pointers and connected on 38.5 percent of them, and is 4 of 18 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Morehead State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 68.6 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 82.2 points per game, the 15th-highest figure in Division I. Morehead State has only averaged 67.8 points per game, which ranks 242nd nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25