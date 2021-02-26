EKU looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (4-18, 3-16) vs. Eastern Kentucky (20-6, 14-5)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Tennessee State. In its last five wins against the Tigers, Eastern Kentucky has won by an average of 13 points. Tennessee State's last win in the series came on Jan. 10, 2019, an 82-81 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Mark Freeman, Shakem Johnson, Ravel Moody and Josh Linder have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 90 percent of all Tigers points over the team's last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Freeman has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Tennessee State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee State has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 64.5 points, while allowing 74.2 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky has an assist on 48 of 90 field goals (53.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Tennessee State has assists on 47 of 81 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky offense has scored 82.7 points per game this season, ranking the Colonels 11th among Division 1 teams. The Tennessee State defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 227th).

