LaRavia lifts Indiana St. past Valparaiso 58-43

The Associated Press

VALPARAISO, Ind.

Jake LaRavia had 22 points and 14 rebounds as Indiana State topped Valparaiso 58-43 on Friday night.

Randy Miller Jr. had 10 points for Indiana State (14-8, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Julian Larry added six rebounds.

Valpo’s 29.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Indiana State opponent this season.

Indiana State scored 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ben Krikke had 11 points for Valpo (9-17, 6-11). Donovan Clay added 11 points and seven rebounds. Zion Morgan had six rebounds.

