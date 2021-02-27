Sports

Huffman lifts Jacksonville St. past Austin Peay 75-67

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Ala.

Brandon Huffman had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Jacksonville State to a 75-67 win over Austin Peay on Saturday.

Darian Adams had 12 points for Jacksonville State (17-8, 13-6 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Amanze Ngumezi added 11 points. Kayne Henry had nine rebounds.

Carlos Paez tied a career high with 20 points for the Governors (14-12, 10-10). Terry Taylor added 17 points and seven rebounds. Alec Woodard had 12 points.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Governors for the season. Jacksonville State defeated Austin Peay 76-70 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Mwamba carries Texas-Arlington over Arkansas State 64-56

February 27, 2021 4:23 PM

Sports

Ross lifts Pepperdine past San Diego 90-84

February 27, 2021 4:21 PM

Sports

Rafael Campos tied for lead at home in Puerto Rico Open

February 27, 2021 4:19 PM

Sports

Wright lifts High Point past South Carolina Upstate 65-60

February 27, 2021 4:15 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service