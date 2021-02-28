Flyers visit the Sabres after shutout victory

Philadelphia Flyers (10-4-3, fourth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-9-3, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits Buffalo after the Flyers shut out Buffalo 3-0. Brian Elliott earned the victory in the net for Philadelphia after recording 23 saves.

The Sabres are 6-9-3 against division opponents. Buffalo serves 5.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Jacob Bryson leads them averaging 1.3.

The Flyers are 10-4-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by James van Riemsdyk with nine.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Olofsson has 15 total points for the Sabres, seven goals and eight assists. Rasmus Dahlin has six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with nine goals and has 23 points. Joel Farabee has 10 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Will Borgen: out (upper body), Jack Eichel: day to day (lower body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.