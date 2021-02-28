Prairie View looks to extend streak vs Alabama St.

Prairie View (11-4, 10-0) vs. Alabama State (4-10, 4-10)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its 12th straight conference win against Alabama State. Prairie View's last SWAC loss came against the Southern Jaguars 89-80 on March 7, 2020. Alabama State lost 86-76 loss at home to Texas Southern in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Brandon Battle, DJ Heath and Kevion Stewart have collectively scored 43 percent of Alabama State's points this season. For Prairie View, Cam Mack, Jawaun Daniels and Lenell Henry have combined to score 43 percent of the team's points this season, including 52 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mack has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Prairie View field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Alabama State is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 4-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Prairie View is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Panthers are 3-4 when scoring any fewer than 71.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has allowed only 63 points per game to opponents, which is the 22nd-best mark in the country. The Alabama State offense has put up just 60.5 points through 15 games (ranked 328th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25