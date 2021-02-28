Allen, Nebraska host Rutgers

Rutgers (13-9, 9-9) vs. Nebraska (6-17, 2-14)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Ron Harper Jr. and Rutgers will face Teddy Allen and Nebraska. Harper has scored 21 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 12.2 over his last five games. Allen is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Nebraska's Allen has averaged 15.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while Dalano Banton has put up 9.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Scarlet Knights, Harper has averaged 15.7 points and six rebounds while Jacob Young has put up 14.2 points.ROBUST RON: Harper has connected on 32.8 percent of the 116 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He's also made 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-12 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 6-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Scarlet Knights have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cornhuskers. Nebraska has an assist on 43 of 87 field goals (49.4 percent) across its previous three games while Rutgers has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska is ranked first in the Big Ten with an average of 72.7 possessions per game. The uptempo Cornhuskers have pushed that total to 74 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25