Leonard, Clippers set for matchup with the Celtics

Los Angeles Clippers (24-12, third in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (17-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers face the Boston Celtics. Leonard ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 26.8 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 10-5 in home games. Boston is fifth in the league with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Clippers are 12-6 on the road. Los Angeles is the NBA leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 41.6% as a team from deep this season. Marcus Morris leads them shooting 46.3% from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Clippers 119-115 in their last meeting on Feb. 5. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 34 points, and Leonard paced LA scoring 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum ranks second on the Celtics with 4.4 assists and scores 25.2 points per game. Thompson is shooting 58.6% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Leonard has shot 51.1% and is averaging 26.8 points for the Clippers. Marcus Morris Sr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 45.7% shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 45 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf), Jaylen Brown: out (knee).

Clippers: Patrick Patterson: day to day (personal).