WKU looks to extend streak vs FIU

The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Florida International (9-16, 2-14) vs. Western Kentucky (16-5, 9-2)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its eighth straight conference win against Florida International. Western Kentucky's last CUSA loss came against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 63-58 on Jan. 9. Florida International has dropped its last 13 games against conference opponents.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Charles Bassey, Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson, Carson Williams and Dayvion McKnight have combined to account for 72 percent of Western Kentucky's scoring this season. For Florida International, Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan, Radshad Davis and Eric Lovett have collectively accounted for 42 percent of all Florida International scoring, including 47 percent of the team's points over its last five games.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Antonio Daye, Jr. has connected on 28.9 percent of the 83 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last five games. He's also made 69.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida International is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 9-7 when scoring at least 66.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Western Kentucky is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Hilltoppers are 5-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams. The Panthers have made only 8.5 3-pointers per game over their six-game losing streak, however.

