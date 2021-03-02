Montreal faces Ottawa on 4-game home slide

Ottawa Senators (8-15-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (9-6-5, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts Ottawa looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Canadiens are 9-6-5 against opponents from the North Division. Montreal averages 4.8 penalties per game, the most in the Nhl. Ben Chiarot leads the team with 14 total penalties.

The Senators are 8-15-1 in division games. Ottawa leads the league shooting 32.8 shots per game while averaging 2.7 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 23, Ottawa won 5-4. Brady Tkachuk scored a team-high two goals for the Senators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Petry leads the Canadiens with 12 assists and has 18 points this season. Josh Anderson has three goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Nicholas Paul leads the Senators with a plus-six in 24 games this season. Drake Batherson has 11 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-5-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Josh Anderson: day to day (lower body).

Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed).