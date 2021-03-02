Rhode Island looks to extend streak vs St. Joe’s

Rhode Island (10-14, 7-10) vs. Saint Joseph's (4-14, 3-9)

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Saint Joseph's. Rhode Island has won by an average of 8 points in its last five wins over the Hawks. Saint Joseph's' last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2018, a 78-48 win.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Rhode Island has leaned on senior leadership while Saint Joseph's has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Rams, seniors Fatts Russell, Jeremy Sheppard, Makhel Mitchell and Antwan Walker have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring, including 78 percent of all points over its last five. On the other hand, freshmen Ryan Daly, Taylor Funk and Jordan Hall have collectively accounted for 50 percent of all Saint Joseph's scoring this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Russell has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Rhode Island has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 74.5 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Saint Joseph's has 49 assists on 89 field goals (55.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Rhode Island has assists on 45 of 84 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DANGEROUS FROM DEEP: The Saint Joseph's offense has made an average of 9.6 3-pointers per game, a figure that ranks the Hawks 23rd nationally. Rhode Island has only averaged 5.6 3-pointers per game, which ranks 251st.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25