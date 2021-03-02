Sanford extends PGA coronavirus testing through June

The PGA tour is expanding its coronavirus testing partnership with Sanford Health.

The Sioux Falls-based health care system will continue to test players, caddies, and essential personnel at tournaments through the end of June.

Since the collaboration began last June, Sanford has done more than 18,000 tests on the PGA and Champions Tours, KSFY-TV reported.

Officials say it’s been a win-win for everyone, including the lab technicians.

“Our lab teams have been able to see parts of the country that perhaps they would never see before, and we’ve been able to help the tour to really have an effective and safe environment for their players. The players have been very appreciative of that,” said Sanford Health Exec. VP Micah Aberson.

Sanford Health lab technicians travel to tournaments in one of three mobile testing units deployed across the country. It arrives the Saturday prior to the tournament to begin processing tests.