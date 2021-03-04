Sports

Silins scores 15 to lead FAU past Middle Tennessee 80-50

The Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla.

Karlis Silins had 15 points as Florida Atlantic easily beat Middle Tennessee 80-50 on Thursday night.

Michael Forrest had 14 points and six rebounds for Florida Atlantic (11-9, 6-5 Conference USA). Kenan Blackshear added 11 points, and Johnell Davis had six rebounds.

DeAndre Dishman had 10 points for the Blue Raiders (5-16, 3-12), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

