Miller carries George Mason past George Washington 73-59

Jordan Miller recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead George Mason to a 73-59 win over George Washington in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Thursday.

Ronald Polite had 17 points for George Mason (13-8). Javon Greene added eight rebounds.

George Mason scored 22 first-half points, a season low.

James Bishop scored a career-high 29 points for the Colonials (5-12). Jamison Battle added 11 points and Ricky Lindo Jr. had 14 rebounds.

