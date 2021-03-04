Canucks open 2-game set with 3-1 win over Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks center Jay Beagle (83) tries to get a shot past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Jake Virtanen scored twice, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in the opener of a two-game set.

Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver, providing a bit of a cushion with a goal midway through the third period.

Pierre Engvall scored for the Maple Leafs off an assist from Ilya Mikheyev.

Thatcher Demko stopped 32 shots for Vancouver. Michael Hutchinson made 24 saves for Toronto, which saw its four-game win streak halted. The Leafs had outscored their opponents 15-2 in that stretch.

The Maple Leafs were coming off a three-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers, including a 6-1 win on Wednesday.

The Canucks were playing without star center Elias Pettersson, who left the morning skate with an upper-body injury Thursday and is considered day-to-day.

The teams meet again Saturday in Vancouver.

Auston Matthews nearly scored a second goal for the Leafs with less than two minutes left, but Demko stretched out across the net for a last-second save.

The Canucks have struggled to hold leads this season. But against Toronto, they seemed determined to not let the game slip away.

Vancouver started the third period with aggression, controlling the puck and peppering Hutchinson with shots.

Horvat got one past the Toronto netminder 7:56 into the period, collecting a pass from defenseman Alex Edler and launching a shot from the top hash marks. Horvat’s 10th goal of the season put Vancouver up 3-1.

Midway through the second, Toronto’s Justin Holl was called for tripping, leading to a big power play for the Canucks.

Despite the man advantage, Demko was forced to make his most impressive save of the night when Alexander Kerfoot and Mikheyev got a short-handed 2-on-1.

Kerfoot sliced a last-second pass to Mikheyev in front of the net and Demko deftly slid across the crease, stacking his pads to make the stop.

At the other end, Virtanen took a shot from a sharp angle that got between Hutchinson’s left shoulder and the crossbar, putting Vancouver up 2-1.

It was the 24-year-old winger’s second goal of the game and his third of the season. He opened the scoring 2:59 into the first.

Virtanen muscled his way into Toronto’s zone with speed and chipped a backhanded shot on net. Hutchinson seemed to get a piece of the puck before it popped up and over the goal line to give the Canucks the early lead.

Engvall responded for the Leafs 17:15 into the period, sending a wrist shot from low in the slot over Demko’s shoulder to knot the score at 1-1.

NOTES: Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes played his 100th NHL game. He has 79 points (10 goals, 69 assists) in his career. … Marc Michaelis played his first NHL game. The 25-year-old winger signed with Vancouver as a free agent in March 2020 after playing four years at Minnesota State University, Mankato.