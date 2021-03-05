Santa Clara advances in WCC eliminating Pacific 81-76

Josip Vrankic scored 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Santa Clara withstood Pacific's late run in an 81-76 win in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament on Friday night.

The seventh-seeded Broncos (12-7) advance to the third round to face No. 3 Pepperdine on Saturday.

Guglielmo Caruso scored 14 points for Santa Clara and Keshawn Justice and Jalen Williams each scored 11.

Daniss Jenkins scored 16 for No. 6-seed Pacific (9-9), Jeremiah Bailey and Pierre Cockrell II each scored 14, Jordan Bell 13 and Jahbril Price-Noel 10.