Stars to host Kane and the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (13-8-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (7-8-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago take on Dallas. He ranks second in the in the league with 38 points, scoring 11 goals and recording 27 assists.

The Stars have gone 7-8-5 against division opponents. Dallas averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Jamie Benn leads the team serving 21 total minutes.

The Blackhawks are 13-8-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago ranks 12th in the Nhl with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 9, Chicago won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 12 goals and has 23 points. Jason Robertson has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kane has 38 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 27 assists for the Blackhawks. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: John Klingberg: day to day (personal).

Blackhawks: Calvin de Haan: day to day (hand).