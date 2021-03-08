NDSU faces SD in Summit League semis

North Dakota State (14-11, 14-6) vs. No. 2 seed South Dakota (14-10, 13-6)

Summit League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota is set to take on North Dakota State with the winner securing its place in the Summit League championship game. South Dakota earned an 86-69 win over Western Illinois on Saturday, while North Dakota State won 69-65 against Kansas City on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: South Dakota's Stanley Umude has averaged 21.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while Xavier Fuller has put up 8.5 points and five rebounds. For the Bison, Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while Sam Griesel has put up 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Umude has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all South Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 32 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Coyotes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bison. South Dakota has an assist on 42 of 79 field goals (53.2 percent) across its previous three games while North Dakota State has assists on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 10th-best rate in the country. The North Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 13.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 345th among Division I teams).

