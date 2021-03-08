Drexel faces Northeastern in CAA semis

Drexel (10-7, 5-5) vs. Northeastern (10-8, 9-2)

Colonial Conference Tourney Semifinals, Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the CAA championship game is on the line as Drexel and Northeastern are set to square off. Northeastern earned a 63-47 win over William & Mary in its most recent game, while Drexel won 80-75 against College of Charleston in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Northeastern's Tyson Walker has averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals while Jahmyl Telfort has put up 10.2 points. For the Dragons, Camren Wynter has averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 assists while James Butler has put up 13.4 points and nine rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Huskies have scored 69.5 points per game and allowed 63.3 points per game against CAA opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 70.4 points scored and 75.4 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Walker has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Northeastern field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 43 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northeastern is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 10-2 when it scores at least 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dragons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has an assist on 24 of 64 field goals (37.5 percent) across its past three games while Drexel has assists on 49 of 88 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has made 8.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among CAA teams.

