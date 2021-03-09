Nebraska faces Penn State in Big Ten tourney

No. 14 seed Nebraska (7-19, 3-16) vs. No. 11 seed Penn State (10-13, 7-12)

Big Ten Tourney First Round, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska and Penn State are set to do battle in the first round of the Big Ten tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 23, when the Nittany Lions shot 40 percent from the field and went 16 for 19 from the free throw line en route to a three-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The Cornhuskers are led by Dalano Banton and Trey McGowens. Banton is averaging 9.7 points, six rebounds and four assists while McGowens is putting up 10.7 points per game. The Nittany Lions have been anchored by juniors Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington, who are averaging 15.5 and 12.7 points, respectively.DOMINANT DALANO: Banton has connected on 25.6 percent of the 78 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He's also converted 65.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-14 when it allows at least 75 points and 7-5 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cornhuskers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Nittany Lions. Penn State has an assist on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Nebraska has assists on 54 of 76 field goals (71.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State has made nine 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big Ten teams.

