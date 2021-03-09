Sports

Bucknell, Colgate meet in Patriot League semis

The Associated Press

HAMILTON, N.Y.

No. 6 seed Bucknell (5-6, 5-6) vs. No. 2 seed Colgate (12-1, 12-1)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell is set to take on Colgate with the winner securing its place in the Patriot League championship game. Colgate earned a 77-69 win over Boston University in its most recent game, while Bucknell won 92-84 against Lafayette in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Jordan Burns has averaged 17 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the way for the Raiders. Complementing Burns is Tucker Richardson, who is producing 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by John Meeks, who is averaging 25.8 points and 7.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MEEKS: Meeks has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bucknell is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK SCORING: Colgate has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85.6 points while giving up 69.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has scored 85 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders fourth nationally. The Bucknell defense has allowed 74.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 260th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

