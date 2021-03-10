Seattle, California Baptist meet in WAC quarters

No. 5 seed Seattle (11-10, 4-5) vs. No. 4 seed California Baptist (13-9, 6-6)

Western Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle is set to face off against California Baptist in the WAC tourney quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on March 6, when the Lancers shot 53.8 percent from the field while limiting Seattle to just 36.4 percent on their way to the 79-76 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Darrion Trammell is averaging 20.6 points, 5.5 assists and two steals to lead the charge for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby is also a primary contributor, accounting for 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Lancers have been led by Gorjok Gak, who is averaging 13.4 points and 10 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Redhawks have scored 76.1 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 66.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Trammell has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lancers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Redhawks. California Baptist has 58 assists on 86 field goals (67.4 percent) across its past three outings while Seattle has assists on 28 of 75 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-best rate in the nation. The California Baptist defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 291st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25