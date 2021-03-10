SLU meets UNO in Southland 2nd round

Southeastern Louisiana (8-17, 6-11) vs. No. 5 seed New Orleans (9-14, 8-7)

Southland Conference Tourney Second Round, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana is set to match up against New Orleans in the second round of the Southland tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on March 6, when the Privateers shot 49.2 percent from the field while limiting Southeastern Louisiana to just 40.3 percent on their way to an 81-76 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: New Orleans has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Damion Rosser, Troy Green, Derek St. Hilaire and Lamont Berzat have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 62 percent of all Privateers points over the last five games.CLUTCH CLERGEOT: Keon Clergeot has connected on 34.4 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Privateers are 0-7 when they score 67 points or fewer and 9-7 when they exceed 67 points. The Lions are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 8-5 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southeastern Louisiana's Gus Okafor has attempted 141 3-pointers and connected on 31.9 percent of them, and is 7 for 24 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lions have averaged 23.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25