Eriksson Ek scores twice as Wild beat Golden Knights 4-3

Minnesota Wild's Nico Sturm, left, celebrates with Carson Soucy (21) after Soucy scored a goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) AP

Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota’s league-worst power play, leading the Wild to a 4-3 victory over the West Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 24 shots to win his eighth consecutive start for Minnesota, extending his franchise rookie record despite surrendering a hat trick to Dylan Coghlan for the first three goals of his career. Coghlan scored with 6 minutes left and then with the extra attacker with 2:10 remaining.

Carson Soucy scored Minnesota’s third goal of the third period during a rare stumble by Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 25 shots before being pulled for Logan Thompson’s NHL debut about halfway through the final frame. Fleury entered the night ranked third in the league in both goals-against average and save percentage.

AVALANCHE 2, COYOTES 1, OT

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored 4:22 into overtime and Philipp Grubauer made 13 saves, sending Colorado to the win.

Landeskog circled through the Coyotes end and sent a wrist shot over Antti Raanta for his seventh of the season.

The Avalanche settled for a split during the two-game series in Denver even though they outshot the Coyotes by an 81-28 margin.

Colorado limited the Coyotes to 14 shots on Wednesday. It’s the 14th straight game the Avalanche have allowed less than 30 shots, which tied a franchise record.

Brandon Saad scored 1:23 into the game, but Raanta settled in and was difficult to solve. He made 44 saves.

Nick Schmaltz scored for the Coyotes.

KINGS 5, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored two goals and Troy Grosenick made 33 saves in his first NHL appearance in nearly 6 1/2 years, leading the Kings to the victory.

Captain Anze Kopitar, Andreas Anthanasiou and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings, who beat Anaheim for the first time in three tries this season and split two Freeway Faceoff meetings over the past three days with their Southern California rivals.

The 31-year-old Grosenick’s entire previous NHL experience consisted of two games for the San Jose Sharks in November 2014. When Kings goalie Cal Petersen went into the COVID-19 protocol about three hours before this game, Grosenick came through with a strong performance on short notice.

Sam Steel scored and John Gibson stopped 32 shots for the Ducks.

OILERS 7, SENATORS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and two assists, leading Edmonton to the victory.

Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists for Edmonton, which earned its third straight win. Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, and Jujhar Khaira and James Neal also scored. Tyson Barrie had three assists.

Draisaitl’s third career hat trick helped the Oilers improve to 6-0-0 against the Senators this season. The teams finish their three-game series on Friday night.

Matt Murray stopped 29 shots for Ottawa, and Evgenii Dadonov spoiled Mike Smith’s shutout bid midway through the third period. It was Dadonov's 100th career goal.