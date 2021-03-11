Colorado hosts Los Angeles after overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (11-8-6, sixth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-8-2, fourth in the West Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit Colorado after the Avalanche knocked off Arizona 2-1 in overtime.

The Avalanche are 14-8-2 against division opponents. Colorado ranks ninth in the Nhl with 33.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Kings are 11-8-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 83.1% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 21, Los Angeles won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 12 goals, adding 13 assists and totaling 25 points. Nazem Kadri has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 24 total assists and has 31 points. Adrian Kempe has seven goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Kings: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: J.T. Compher: day to day (upper body), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Kings: Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body).