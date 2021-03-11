Sharks visit the Ducks following overtime win

San Jose Sharks (9-11-3, eighth in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-13-6, seventh in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose visits the Anaheim Ducks after the Sharks defeated St. Louis 3-2 in overtime.

The Ducks are 8-13-6 in division games. Anaheim has given up 17 power-play goals, killing 77.9% of opponent chances.

The Sharks are 9-11-3 against division opponents. San Jose averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

San Jose took down Anaheim 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with nine goals and has 19 points. Rickard Rakell has seven assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 21 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting eight assists. Kane has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .867 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Josh Manson: day to day (lower body), Hampus Lindholm: out (upper body), Troy Terry: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Marcus Sorensen: day to day (covid protocol), Timo Meier: day to day (lower body).