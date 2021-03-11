Ertel scores 22 to lead UAB over Rice 73-60 in CUSA tourney

Michael Ertel had a season-high 22 points as UAB defeated Rice 73-60 in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The Blazers, the No. 2 seed from C-USA West, play the East's top seed, Western Kentucky, in the semifinals Friday.

Tavin Lovan had 14 points and eight rebounds for UAB (22-6). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Kassim Nicholson had nine rebounds.

Max Fiedler had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (15-13). Quincy Olivari added 16 points. Chris Mullins had 10 points.

