Cincy, Wichita State meet in AAC semis

Cincinnati (11-10, 9-6) vs. Wichita State (16-4, 12-2)

American Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati is ready to take on Wichita State with a spot in the AAC championship game on the line. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 10, when the Shockers shot 45.9 percent from the field while limiting Cincinnati to just 42.9 percent en route to an 82-76 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wichita State's Tyson Etienne has averaged 17.3 points while Alterique Gilbert has put up 10.2 points and 4.1 assists. For the Bearcats, Keith Williams has averaged 14.9 points and four rebounds while Jeremiah Davenport has put up 12 points and five rebounds.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 31.5 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 12 over his last three games. He's also made 66.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-8 when it allows at least 74 points and 11-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Shockers. Wichita State has 53 assists on 79 field goals (67.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Cincinnati has assists on 52 of 75 field goals (69.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has made 8.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among AAC teams. The Shockers have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their eight-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25