Nashville faces Tampa Bay, looks to break 3-game skid

Nashville Predators (11-16-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (19-5-2, first in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville comes into the matchup against Tampa Bay as losers of three in a row.

The Lightning are 19-5-2 against Central Division teams. Tampa Bay averages 10 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.7 goals and 6.3 assists per game.

The Predators are 11-16-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Nashville is 31st in the Nhl with 31.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.3 goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 21 assists and has 26 points this season. Ondrej Palat has 12 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 17 total assists and has 27 points. Mattias Ekholm has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Predators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).