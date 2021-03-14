Houston faces Cincy in AAC finals

Cincinnati (12-10, 10-6) vs. Houston (23-3, 16-3)

American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati is set to face off against Houston in the Championship of the AAC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 21, when the Cougars outshot Cincinnati 47 percent to 30 percent and had six fewer turnovers en route to a 38-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Houston's Quentin Grimes has averaged 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while DeJon Jarreau has put up 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Bearcats, Keith Williams has averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while Jeremiah Davenport has put up 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Jarreau has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Houston field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-8 when it allows at least 74 points and 12-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bearcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Houston has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Cincinnati has assists on 52 of 74 field goals (70.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 58 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cougars second among Division I teams. The Cincinnati offense has averaged 69.6 points through 22 games (ranked 208th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25