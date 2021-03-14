Philipp Grubauer has 27 saves, Avalanche beat Kings 4-1

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, left, follows his shot for a goal a Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe, center, and goaltender Calvin Petersen react in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves, Andre Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Sunday.

Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi also scored for Colorado. The Avalanche swept the two-game series with Los Angeles and allowed fewer than 30 shots on goal for the 16th straight game, extending a franchise record set Friday night.

Grubauer nearly had another shutout before Kurtis MacDermid ended the bid early in the third period.

Cal Petersen made 37 saves for the Kings.

Colorado kept up its recent trend, outshooting the Kings 20-4 in the first period and took a 1-0 lead midway through when Kadri beat Petersen from the slot at 11:05.

Los Angeles turned up the pressure in the second period with several good scoring chances but couldn’t get one by Grubauer.

Burakovsky made it 2-0 when he tipped a centering pass from Kadri over Petersen’s shoulder at 14:05. It was his sixth of the season.

Just 3:04 later, Donskoi crashed the net and knocked in a rebound that rolled off Petersen to make it 3-0. MacDermid’s second goal of the season 6:07 into the third was the Kings’ only goal in the two games.

MacKinnon’s goal into an empty net with 3:19 left sealed it.

Notes: The game was originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m,, but was moved up to 3:30 p.m. because of a major snowstorm forecast for the weekend. Snow started falling Saturday and became more intense Sunday. ... Kings F Dustin Brown was scratched with an upper-body injury. Alex Iafallo was back in the lineup after missing Friday’s game with a non-covid illness. He assisted on MacDermid’s goal.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host St. Louis on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Avalanche: Host Anaheim on Tuesday night.