LaVine and the Bulls face the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (17-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls face the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaVine is seventh in the NBA averaging 28.1 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 8-13 in home games. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 49.6 points per game in the paint led by LaVine averaging 10.8.

The Thunder have gone 9-10 away from home. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 44.5 rebounds per game led by Darius Bazley averaging 7.5.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Bulls 127-125 in their last matchup on Jan. 15. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 33 points, and LaVine paced Chicago scoring 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls with 3.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 28.1 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Coby White is averaging 17.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23.7 points and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. Isaiah Roby is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 9.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 113 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 47.0% shooting.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 105.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Devon Dotson: out (knee), Garrett Temple: out (ankle).

Thunder: Josh Hall: day to day (knee), Darius Bazley: day to day (shoulder), Theo Maledon: day to day (undisclsoed), George Hill: out (thumb), Luguentz Dort: day to day (undisclsoed), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).