Detroit faces San Antonio, seeks to stop 3-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (19-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (10-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup against San Antonio as losers of three games in a row.

The Pistons have gone 6-10 at home. Detroit ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 24.4 assists per game led by Delon Wright averaging 4.8.

The Spurs are 9-6 in road games. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.1% from deep. Patty Mills paces the Spurs shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 23.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Pistons. Mason Plumlee is averaging 9.8 rebounds and 10.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Dejounte Murray ranks second on the Spurs averaging 15.6 points and is adding 6.9 rebounds. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 59.3% and averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 104.1 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 46.2% shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Hamidou Diallo: out (groin), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Wayne Ellington: day to day (groin), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee).

Spurs: DeMar DeRozan: out (personal).